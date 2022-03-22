Things Just Got Worse for Putin Critic Navalny

(Newser) – It looks like one of Vladimir Putin's loudest critics won't be a free man for a long time. A Russian court on Tuesday convicted Alexei Navalny of corruption and contempt of court, reports the BBC. The 45-year-old is expected to receive up to 13 years at a penal colony—tacked on to the current 2-plus years he is already serving for alleged parole violations—when he is sentenced later, per Reuters. Navalny and supporters such as Amnesty International say the charges against him are a sham orchestrated by Putin. (They also say the Russian leader ordered Navalny's nearly fatal poisoning.)

While the world was fixated on Ukraine, "another monstrous crime was being committed inside of Russia," says Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh. Navalny himself showed little reaction to the verdict—"unfazed" is the word used by Reuters—in which prosecutors accused him of stealing money from his political foundation. Last month, however, he had this to say in a social media post: “If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said … then they can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds.” (Read more Alexei Navalny stories.)