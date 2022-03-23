(Newser) – It was just one laser-guided bomb that destroyed a drama theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, last week. That's the conclusion of Mckenzie Intelligence Services, which performed an analysis of the attack for the BBC. But that single bomb is all it took to wreak devastating havoc, and the broadcaster is now relaying stories from those who survived. "This is a theater in which Russian language shows were held," a Mariupol politician posted on Facebook after the bombing, per the Daily Beast. "It is a sanctuary in which the residents ... were rescued from the continuous shelling. The world is obliged to hear the screams, moaning, voices of [those] who were buried." For the first time, from survivors themselves:

Mariia Rodionova, 27, a teacher who was sheltering with her dogs in the theater, describes a loud boom, then the sound of glass breaking, then screams everywhere. "There was only rubble," she tells the BBC. "For two hours, I couldn't do anything. I just stayed there. I was in shock."