(Newser) – More than 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began a month ago, and the White House says the US will do its part to welcome refugees and assist those who remain in Europe. In a statement Thursday morning, the White House said the US is planning to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees "through the full range of legal pathways," including new programs "with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States. Sources tell Politico that the administration has also prioritized journalists, activists, LGBTQ individuals, and others targeted by Russian forces.

The invasion has caused Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. The United Nations estimates that as well as those who've fled the country, around 6.5 million have been displaced within Ukraine, and around 12 million more are stranded or unable to leave their homes due to fighting, the BBC reports. The White House said it's supporting the efforts of Ukraine's neighbors to welcome refugees and plans to provide more than $1 billion for "food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies, and other forms of assistance" for those affected by the war. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)