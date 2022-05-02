Driver of 'Pedal Pub' Arrested for Alleged DUI After Crash Hurts 15

(Newser) – The driver of a so-called "pedal pub" was arrested Saturday night after the vehicle crashed with 15 passengers onboard, injuring all of them. The electric vehicles are "large-scale bikes," per 11 Alive, on which up to 15 people pedal as an operator in the front controls the vehicle. Typically, alcohol is consumed during the activity. The bike in question tipped over as riders negotiated a turn, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Though none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, two were critical and three were serious. The driver was charged with DUI and a business permit violation. (Read more Atlanta stories.)