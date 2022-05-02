DoorDash Driver Brings Pizza, Saves Customer's Life

(Newser) – When Massachusetts DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado walked up to a Buzzards Bay house to deliver a pizza order on February 11, she found the woman who'd placed the order unresponsive on the ground, bleeding from the head. Caryn Hebert Sullivan had been waiting outside to meet the driver when her arm, which had previously been injured, and her bad knee both gave out as she turned. She hit her head, and by the time Furtado arrived, the Emergency Medical Technician training she'd once taken told her that based on the congealed blood, Sullivan had probably been lying there 15 or 20 minutes, CNN reports. Sullivan's eyes were rolling back in her head and she wasn't responding, Furtado says. She opened the door and cried out to wake Sullivan's husband, who'd been asleep in the house, and then she called 911, WJAR reports.

"At that moment Sophia became a part of our team to aid Caryn," says a Fairhaven Police Department officer who responded to the scene. "I asked her if it was possible for her to keep stabilizing Caryn's neck to keep her spine safe, her answer was, 'I'm not going anywhere.'" Sullivan suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent three weeks in the hospital following the incident, undergoing emergency surgery for two severe brain bleeds, and both she and her doctor say she likely wouldn't have made it were it not for Furtado, Today reports: "She's my guardian angel," Sullivan says. In addition to various awards Furtado has received including $1,000 from DoorDash, a local emergency training school is discounting its course for her so that should she decide to continue her EMT studies, which she says she hopes to do one day, she won't have to pay out of pocket. (Read more uplifting news stories.)