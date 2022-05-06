US / escaped criminal Fugitives' Escape Vehicle Found in Tennessee But there's no sign of Casey or Vicky White, said to be 'flush' with cash and weapons By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted May 6, 2022 2:49 PM CDT Copied Casey White, left, and Vicky White are still on the run. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Newser) – Two notable developments in the hunt for Alabama inmate Casey White and the corrections officer accused of helping him escape, Vicky White (no relation): Vehicle: Police in Williamson County, Tennessee, say they've found the vehicle the pair used to escape, reports CNN. The Ford SUV was found in a tow lot in Bethesda, but there was no sign of either fugitive. That's about a two-hour drive from the Lauderdale County jail in Alabama. Authorities believe the pair ditched the vehicle on April 29, the night of the escape, though it was only identified on Thursday. (The pair originally left in a patrol car, but switched to the Ford vehicle at a local shopping center, say police.) Money: Police say Vicky White sold her home for $95,000 days before the escape and withdrew roughly that amount from various banks before the pair fled, reports ABC News. "Flush" with cash is how investigators put it. Vicky White also bought several weapons, including an AR-15, about two weeks before the escape, reports the AP. (Read more escaped criminal stories.)