Selma Blair: I Got Drunk at Age 7, Kept Drinking

(Newser) – Actor Selma Blair has been very public about her battle with MS. Now she's going public with all the battles that have come before it. In new memoir Mean Baby, Blair recounts getting drunk at age 7, decades of alcohol addition, numerous rapes, and suicide attempts. She provided People with an excerpt on her alcohol abuse, and notably tells the magazine, "I don't know if I would've survived childhood without alcoholism." In an interview with Savannah Guthrie for the Today show, she says that she drank heavily throughout elementary school and beyond.

Blair wrote that "the desire to drink as much as I could, as often as I could, stayed with me and did not let go for more than 20 years." She recalls that first night she got drunk, "very drunk," when she was 7. "Eventually, I was put in my sister Katie's bed with her. In the morning, I didn't remember how I'd gotten there." She said she drank to quell her anxiety, and "I usually barely even got tipsy. I became an expert alcoholic, adept at hiding my secret."

She writes of a college spring break trip in which she spent the day drinking and then was raped. "I don't know if both of them raped me," she writes. "One of them definitely did. I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn't. I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words 'Please. Stop.' Only that one time was violent. I came out of each event quiet and ashamed." She has been sober since 2016, following a drunken incident on a flight that her then-4-year-old son witnessed. She says she wrote the book for him and for "people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes." (Read the full excerpt here.)