Pope Proclaims 10 New Saints

(Newser) – Pope Francis on Sunday created 10 new saints, including a Dutch priest-journalist who was killed by the Nazis, a lay Indian convert who was killed for his faith, and a half-dozen French and Italian priests and nuns who founded religious orders. Francis told the crowd of more than 45,000 people at the Vatican in Rome that the 10 embodied holiness in everyday life, saying the church needs to embrace this idea rather than an unattainable ideal of personal achievement. "Holiness does not consist of a few heroic gestures, but of many small acts of daily love," the pope said, per the AP.

The pope, who has been dealing with knee pain, used a wheelchair in presiding over the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in over two years. For months, Francis has complained of strained ligaments in his right knee. Sunday's ceremony was evidence that Francis, 85, is still able to still walk, as he did in greeting dozens of cardinals and bishops after the nearly two-hour ceremony. The new saints are: