10 Best Paid CEOs

(Newser) – Last year was a good one to be a CEO, at least in terms of personal compensation. The Wall Street Journal reports that pay packages for the leaders of the top American companies reached record heights for the sixth straight year. The median salary (including bonuses and other cash) was $4.1 million, up from $3.1 million in 2021. The real money, though, came with equity awards (think stocks or stock options). With those factored in, the median pay package rose to $14.1 million, up from $13.4 million. The top 10:

Peter Kern, Expedia Group, $296.25 million David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery, $246.57 million William McDermott, ServiceNow, $165.80 million Tim Cook, Apple, $98.73 million James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $84.43 million Jay A. Snowden, Penn National Gaming, $65.89 million Hock E. Tan, Broadcom, $60.70 million Ronald F. Clarke, Fleetcor, $57.92 million Glenn D. Fogel, Booking Holdings, $53.98 million Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $41.86 million