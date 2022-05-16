10 Best Paid CEOs

(Newser)
Last year was a good one to be a CEO, at least in terms of personal compensation. The Wall Street Journal reports that pay packages for the leaders of the top American companies reached record heights for the sixth straight year. The median salary (including bonuses and other cash) was $4.1 million, up from $3.1 million in 2021. The real money, though, came with equity awards (think stocks or stock options). With those factored in, the median pay package rose to $14.1 million, up from $13.4 million. The top 10:
- Peter Kern, Expedia Group, $296.25 million
- David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery, $246.57 million
- William McDermott, ServiceNow, $165.80 million
- Tim Cook, Apple, $98.73 million
- James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $84.43 million
- Jay A. Snowden, Penn National Gaming, $65.89 million
- Hock E. Tan, Broadcom, $60.70 million
- Ronald F. Clarke, Fleetcor, $57.92 million
- Glenn D. Fogel, Booking Holdings, $53.98 million
- Thomas M. Rutledge, Charter Communications, $41.86 million
