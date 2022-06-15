Another Warning on Infant Rockers After 14 Babies Die

(Newser) – Parents are being warned once again about infant rockers after the deaths of at least 14 babies while using them. At least 13 babies have died over the last 12 years while using the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker or Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and one other infant died in 2019 while using a similar product, the Kids 2 Bright Starts Rocker, CBS News reports. The products are inclined, and not safe for babies to sleep in, CNN reports. "Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard," the CPSC says.

"Just three years ago, this agency oversaw the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after a staggering number of infant deaths. Tragically, we now grieve 13 more infant deaths in Fisher Price Rockers," CPSC commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. says in a statement. (At least 50 infants died in the Rock 'n Play before it was recalled.) The commission says it was barred from alerting the public to the deaths two months ago, when it first learned of them, due to a "gag rule" that ensures the companies involved have a chance to respond before negative product information is announced. "Congress must immediately repeal the Gag Rule," Trumka says. "If CPSC cannot issue timely warnings, dangers will remain hidden in people's homes."