DeSantis Lists Net Worth of Just $319K

(Newser) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being talked about as a potential rival for former President Trump in 2024—but unlike his fellow Florida resident, DeSantis won't be able to put much of his own money into the race. Recently filed financial disclosure documents show that the 43-year-old Republican governor has a relatively modest net worth of just under $319,000 and, since he doesn't trade stocks, is largely free from potential conflicts of interest, Business Insider reports. DeSantis does not have any real estate holdings and he still has $21,284.92 in student loans outstanding.

The disclosure form shows that DeSantis' net worth declined by just over 8.5% in 2021, his third year as governor, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The only income he reported for the year was the $134,181 he made as governor. DeSantis, who lives in the governor's mansion, sold his Jacksonville-area home for $460,000 in 2019, records show. Trump, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of $3 billion, up around $600 million from a year ago, Forbes estimates.

DeSantis' net worth is also well below that of his rivals in this year's gubernatorial election. Democratic candidate Charlie Crist's disclosure form lists a net worth of around $2 million. Nikki Freid, Crist's rival for the Democratic nomination, hasn't submitted her disclosure form yet but 2020 filings put her net worth at close to $1 million, per Insider. Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis' Republican predecessor as governor, is believed to be the wealthiest person in Congress, with an estimated net worth of around $260 million. (Elon Musk, the world's richest person, says he's leaning toward DeSantis for president.)