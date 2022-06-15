(Newser) – It's not yet clear if Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump will be running for president in 2024, but if the Florida governor wades into the candidate pool, looks like he can count on a vote from at least one big name. Last month, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk indicated he'd be voting Republican from now on, as he's become disillusioned with the Democratic Party, and he now says he cast that first GOP vote on Tuesday, for Maya Flores, who won a special election in Texas for a seat in the US House of Representatives. Under an article on Twitter about Flores' win, Musk tweeted that he predicts a "massive red wave" in the midterms, at which point a commenter asked for his thoughts on the presidential run.

"[I] assume republican for president 2?" the person inquired, to which Musk replied, "tbd." He was then asked which person he was leaning toward on that front, and he gave a one-word answer: "DeSantis." When someone else asked what Musk thought of independent Andrew Yang, who's been trying to get traction for his Forward Party, he replied, "I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning."

Musk also wrote that he might form a "Super Moderate Super PAC" that would get behind candidates "with centrist views from all parties." CNBC notes that DeSantis is considered a "likely front-runner" in the presidential race should he throw his hat in the ring. WFLA reports that the Florida governor beat Trump in a recent straw poll in Colorado for the second year in a row, earning 71% to the former president's 67.7%. Meanwhile, the Deseret News wonders if Yang is also making plans to be a 2024 contender. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)