You're Not Imagining It: That's a Giant Cheez-It at Taco Bell

(Newser) – If Taco Bell happens to be sold out of the newly revived Mexican Pizza, no need to write a sad country song about it, as Dolly Parton might be wont to do. Instead, try the restaurant chain's two new menu items, both of which incorporate a Cheez-It cracker that's 16 times the size of the original bite-size snack. Per a Tuesday release, the Big Cheez-It Tostada (meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream on top of the giant Cheez-It) and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme—what USA Today describes as "essentially the tostada but wrapped in a giant tortilla then grilled"—will allow fans to "crunch their cravings with this abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience."

"There are few things that everyone can agree on ... but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all," Liz Matthews, the Bell's chief food innovation officer, says in the release. The Cheez-It offerings "[give] our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way." CNN Business notes that the use of a well-known ingredient like this could help boost sales, as the chain's use of Doritos taco shells did.

After those Doritos-tied tacos launched in 2012, more than 500 million of them sold within that first year or so. The tostada version of the new Cheez-It offering will sell for $2.49, while the Crunchwrap Supreme will cost you $4.29. However, interested parties will have to make quite the effort to try these two new items out: They're being test-driven for just two weeks, and only at one restaurant in Irvine, Calif. If the Southern California test goes well, the Cheez-It items may eventually make their way into other Taco Bells nationwide. (Read more Taco Bell stories.)