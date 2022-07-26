St. Louis Just Got an Insane Amount of Rain

(Newser) – St. Louis was a mess on Tuesday after the city was deluged with record rainfall overnight. By the official measure taken at Lambert Airport about 9am, the city had recorded 8.8 inches since midnight, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The figure easily surpassed the previous daily record of 6.85 inches set in 1915, per the National Weather Service. Surrounding areas fared even worse, with the AP reporting more than 11 inches in St. Charles County and about 10 inches in parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area. The rain had tapered off by late morning, but more storms are forecast for later in the week.

"We're being overrun here," St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said in a tweeted video warning people to avoid standing water and take precautions. Firefighters were using boats to rescue people from flooded homes in parts of the city, and major roadways were impassable. Stretches of interstates 64, 55, and 44 were off limits at times. No injuries have been reported, but the AP reports that several puppies drowned when a facility for stray dogs flooded in St. Peters.