St. Louis Just Got an Insane Amount of Rain

City records a record 8.8 inches, and surrounding areas even more
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 26, 2022 11:42 AM CDT
St. Louis Just Got an Insane Amount of Rain
Steven Bertke and his dog Roscoe are taken to dry land by St. Louis firefighters who used a boat to rescue people from flooded homes on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.   (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

(Newser) – St. Louis was a mess on Tuesday after the city was deluged with record rainfall overnight. By the official measure taken at Lambert Airport about 9am, the city had recorded 8.8 inches since midnight, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The figure easily surpassed the previous daily record of 6.85 inches set in 1915, per the National Weather Service. Surrounding areas fared even worse, with the AP reporting more than 11 inches in St. Charles County and about 10 inches in parts of the St. Louis metropolitan area. The rain had tapered off by late morning, but more storms are forecast for later in the week.

"We're being overrun here," St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said in a tweeted video warning people to avoid standing water and take precautions. Firefighters were using boats to rescue people from flooded homes in parts of the city, and major roadways were impassable. Stretches of interstates 64, 55, and 44 were off limits at times. No injuries have been reported, but the AP reports that several puppies drowned when a facility for stray dogs flooded in St. Peters.

(Read more St. Louis stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X