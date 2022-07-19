Monkey Terrorizes Japanese City

(Newser) – A rogue monkey has been terrorizing a city in western Japan, with at least 14 people bitten or scratched in the space of 10 days. Police in Yamaguchi have stepped up patrols to search for the Japanese macaque, which is 15 to 20 inches tall, and residents have been urged not to leave their windows open, the Mainichi reports. There are more than 100,000 wild monkeys in Japan, and while authorities have suggested a single monkey is responsible for the attacks, some local news reports have used the plural, Newsweek notes.

The monkey victims include a baby who was badly scratched, the Guardian reports. The baby's mother told local media she heard the child crying and turned around to see that the monkey had grabbed the infant by the legs and appeared to be trying to pull her away. At least three monkey attacks occurred in schools, including a nursery school where a child was bitten while taking a nap. The monkey has also gone after elderly women, including a woman who was attacked while hanging out laundry on her balcony. Authorities say there have been around 40 monkey sightings in the area since May.