Naomi Judd's Will Omits Wynonna, Ashley

(Newser) – Wynonna and Ashley Judd are not explicitly named in their mother's will. Naomi Judd, who died April 30 at age 76, named her husband, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. NBC News saw a copy and cites it as stating that Strickland has full authority to do what he wants with the singer's assets, including selling them, and may do so without the approval of any court or the "joinder of any beneficiary." The will, which was prepared in 2017, says Strickland, a musician, can be compensated for his services as executor. Wynonna and Naomi Judd were professional partners as the Judds, members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ashley Judd is an actress.

It's possible Judd's daughters are listed somewhere else as beneficiaries, NBC notes. There is a mention, in reference to handling of a generation-skipping tax exemption, to doing what's "most beneficial to my children," per ET Online. Wynonna and Ashley Judd have spoken of their grief since their mother's death, and of her battle with depression, but not of any conflicts with her, per Page Six. Representatives for the Judds did not immediately comment.