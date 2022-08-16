Ezra Miller Sorry for Behavior, Has 'Begun Ongoing Treatment'

'I am suffering complex mental health issues,' actor says
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2022 4:11 PM CDT
Ezra Miller Seeks Treatment for Mental Health Issues
In this image taken from Hawaii State Judiciary video, Ezra Miller appears via Zoom for a court hearing on April 19, 2022, in Hilo, Hawaii. Miller, an actor known for playing the Flash in "Justice League" films, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest at a karaoke bar.   (Hawaii State Judiciary via AP)

(Newser) – After multiple arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, and felony burglary, actor Ezra Miller has publicly apologized and announced a plan to seek treatment. In a statement to NBC News, Miller said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment." Miller went on to apologize "to everyone that I have alarmed and upset," adding, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life." Miller's legal issues include a protective order on behalf of a 12-year-old child who faced "substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment," according to a Massachusetts judge. That's the second time Miller has faced allegations of "grooming, abuse, and intimidation."

The Hollywood Reporter offers a comprehensive "timeline of trouble" starting April 6, 2020, when a video surfaced "in which Miller appears to choke a female fan outside a bar in central Reykjavik." Since then, it’s been a spate of inglorious events spanning the length of the United States—from felony burglary in Vermont (for stealing liquor) to a protective order issued by the Standing Rock Indian Tribe to two arrests for assault in Hawaii. Throughout, Miller has continued working, most notably on The Flash, a superhero flick that has faced numerous delays, not because of Miller but because it's in Warner Bros' DC universe, like the $100 million write-off, Batgirl. It’s no wonder Warner Bros. "supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help," per Variety. After a recent 6-month postponement, Flash is set to hit theaters June 23, 2023. (Read more Ezra Miller stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X