Ezra Miller Sorry for Behavior, Has 'Begun Ongoing Treatment'

(Newser) – After multiple arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, and felony burglary, actor Ezra Miller has publicly apologized and announced a plan to seek treatment. In a statement to NBC News, Miller said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment." Miller went on to apologize "to everyone that I have alarmed and upset," adding, "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life." Miller's legal issues include a protective order on behalf of a 12-year-old child who faced "substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment," according to a Massachusetts judge. That's the second time Miller has faced allegations of "grooming, abuse, and intimidation."

The Hollywood Reporter offers a comprehensive "timeline of trouble" starting April 6, 2020, when a video surfaced "in which Miller appears to choke a female fan outside a bar in central Reykjavik." Since then, it’s been a spate of inglorious events spanning the length of the United States—from felony burglary in Vermont (for stealing liquor) to a protective order issued by the Standing Rock Indian Tribe to two arrests for assault in Hawaii. Throughout, Miller has continued working, most notably on The Flash, a superhero flick that has faced numerous delays, not because of Miller but because it's in Warner Bros' DC universe, like the $100 million write-off, Batgirl. It’s no wonder Warner Bros. "supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help," per Variety. After a recent 6-month postponement, Flash is set to hit theaters June 23, 2023. (Read more Ezra Miller stories.)