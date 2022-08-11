Police Can't Find Mom, Kids Who Were Staying With Ezra Miller

(Newser) – The ongoing legal troubles involving The Flash actor Ezra Miller have just gotten stranger—a lot stranger. Vermont State Police say they can't locate a 25-year-old woman and her three kids, who were staying at Miller's Vermont farm, Rolling Stone reports. Authorities say when they went to the farm multiple times in an effort to serve the mother with an emergency care order that would have seen the children removed from her care due to safety concerns, Miller told them the family hadn't lived there for months. Police now suspect Miller is hiding their location in order to "evade" the order being served.

It was during one of those police visits to the farm that Miller was cited for allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home in May, the latest in a string of arrests and citations for the actor in recent months. The children involved in this case are ages 1, 4, and 5 years old, and their father claimed in June that there were guns and weed in the house unattended, People reports. A source also claimed the 1-year-old was seen putting a bullet into her mouth. The mother claimed in June, which is when it was first reported that they'd been staying with Miller since April, that Miller was helping her escape an abusive relationship. She had been posting quite a bit on Instagram for months, but appeared to delete her account in mid-July.