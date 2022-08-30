Video Captures Boy, 10, Saving Mom From Drowning

(Newser) – When he saw his mom having a seizure in the family swimming pool, Gavin Keeney immediately took action. The 10-year-old Oklahoma boy had been swimming with his mom and had just gotten out of the pool. He says he first heard splashing, then yelling and what sounded like "drowning," he tells KKTV. His mom, Lori, has epilepsy and was having a seizure in the pool, so he jumped in and pulled her to safety, Good Morning America reports. His grandfather made it to the pool about a minute later to help him.

The heroic moment was caught on surveillance video, and Gavin received a "Saving a Life" plaque from the local police department—his second. He received his first after trying to perform the Heimlich maneuver on his mom while she choked during a seizure, then calling 911 to get help. "Truly amazing thing to see, and I don't normally get to see him in action and what he gets to do after I'm having a seizure," says his mom of watching the surveillance footage. "This is the first time I actually got to see it just because of security cameras. So much pride in him. At the same time, it was heartbreaking to watch."