Britain Is Changing Anthem, Flags, Coins

(Newser) – It's been so long since a reigning British monarch died that the Bank of England felt it necessary to issue a statement Thursday reminding the public that "banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender." Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to appear on banknotes, and Charles III will be the second, but the recall and replacement process will probably take at least two years, the Guardian reports. Monarchs have appeared on British coins for many centuries, and while new Charles coins will be issued, Elizabeth ones will likely remain in circulation for a long time.

It has long been a tradition for monarchs to face the other way from their predecessor on coins, so the new British coins will features Charles facing left, reports NPR. In Canada, where Queen Elizabeth II appears on coins and the $20 bill, the Royal Canadian Mint says there are no immediate plans to change the $20 but new Charles coins will be produced after the federal government approves a design, the Globe and Mail reports. Coins and some banknotes will also change in Australia, New Zealand, and several Caribbean countries.

Britain's national anthem is changing from "God Save the Queen" to "God Save the King," and thousands of flags with the royal cipher "EIIR"—for "Elizabeth II Regina"—will have to be replaced. NDTV lists some of the many other changes that will happen in Britain and beyond with the change in monarch. References to "Her Majesty's Government" will be changed, along with the text inside British passports, and senior lawyers will be known as King's Counsel instead of Queen's Counsel. The military units guarding Buckingham Palace and other royal residences are now called the King's Guard. (Read more King Charles III stories.)