(Newser)
–
In London, Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall, and the queue of people waiting to pay their respects is currently more than 4 miles long. More than a million people are expected to file past her coffin in the coming days—but her state funeral will be a more exclusive affair, with around 2,000 guests. According to new details released by Buckingham Palace, the Westminster Abbey funeral, which begins at 6am ET on Monday, will conclude with a lament played by the monarch's personal piper, which will be followed by two minutes of silence across the country. More:
- Who's invited: The guest list includes hundreds of heads of state and foreign dignitaries, including President Biden, and members of numerous European royal families. Commonwealth leaders at the service will include the prime ministers of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
- Who won't be there: The BBC reports that representatives from Syria, Venezuela, and Afghanistan haven't been invited because the UK doesn't have full diplomatic relations with those countries. Invitations have also not been issued to Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar. A Vladimir Putin spokesman said this week that the Russian leader is "not considering" attending.
- A controversial invite: British lawmakers sanctioned by Beijing are questioning the decision to invite Xi Jinping, the Telegraph reports. The Chinese leader isn't expected to show up, but China's Foreign Ministry says it is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation.
- Her final journey: Before the state funeral, the queen's coffin will be brought from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy personnel, the BBC reports. King Charles III will lead members of the royal family walking behind the carriage. After the service, the coffin will be placed in the state hearse, and groups including Canada's Mounties and National Health Service workers will lead a procession to Wellington Arch, near Buckingham Palace. The coffin will then be taken to Windsor by road for a second, smaller service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
- Buried next to her husband: After a private ceremony for family members Monday evening, the queen will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St. George's Chapel, the Guardian reports. Philip was buried there on April 17 last year. Elizabeth herself commissioned the chapel in 1962 as a final resting place for her father, King George VI, who died a decade earlier. His remains were transferred there when the chapel was completed in 1969.
(Read more Queen Elizabeth II
stories.)