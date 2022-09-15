(Newser) – In London, Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at Westminster Hall, and the queue of people waiting to pay their respects is currently more than 4 miles long. More than a million people are expected to file past her coffin in the coming days—but her state funeral will be a more exclusive affair, with around 2,000 guests. According to new details released by Buckingham Palace, the Westminster Abbey funeral, which begins at 6am ET on Monday, will conclude with a lament played by the monarch's personal piper, which will be followed by two minutes of silence across the country. More:

Who's invited: The guest list includes hundreds of heads of state and foreign dignitaries, including President Biden, and members of numerous European royal families. Commonwealth leaders at the service will include the prime ministers of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The BBC reports that representatives from Syria, Venezuela, and Afghanistan haven't been invited because the UK doesn't have full diplomatic relations with those countries. Invitations have also not been issued to Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar. A Vladimir Putin spokesman said this week that the Russian leader is "not considering" attending. A controversial invite: British lawmakers sanctioned by Beijing are questioning the decision to invite Xi Jinping, the Telegraph reports. The Chinese leader isn't expected to show up, but China's Foreign Ministry says it is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation.