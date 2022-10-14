UPDATE

Aug 7, 2023 5:55 PM CDT

A former fifth grade teacher who reportedly said she'd compiled a "hit list" of students of staff members has been sentenced in a plea deal. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith, Indiana, pleaded guilty to an intimidation count on Friday, the AP reports. She was placed on probation for 2½ years and will not be able to work at a school or daycare in that time. Carrasquillo is prohibited from contacting victims, and the court will monitor her mental health treatment. School officials said she had told them: "I'm having trouble with my mental health, and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom. I also have trauma caused when I went to high school."

Oct 14, 2022 8:23 AM CDT

An elementary school teacher in Indiana has been arrested after police say she told a student she had a "kill list" that named multiple students and staffers at the school. Police say they got a call from St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago late Wednesday afternoon and were told of the student's allegations by the principal and assistant principal, per WLS. According to school leaders, fifth grader Portia Jones confided in her counselor that 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres talked about wanting to kill not only herself, but also kids and employees at the private Catholic school, and that she had an apparently prioritized list—on which she said Portia appeared near the bottom.