Police K-9 Finds Missing 80-Year-Old Hunter

Michigan man had fallen into a river multiple times on a freezing day
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 20, 2022 6:45 AM CST
Loki saved the day.   (Michigan State Police)

A police K-9 unit in Michigan rescued a missing 80-year-old hunter on a frigid day. State troopers in Lovells Township followed Loki as the dog tracked the hunter's scent and located him by the Au Sable River less than a mile from his home, reports the Detroit News. The lost hunter told troopers he had fallen into the river three times on a day when the average temperature was 26 degrees, per WILX.

A trooper gave the man his jacket, gloves, and fatigue shirt to keep him warm, and he was transported out of the woods by canoe. "We usually have one or two (missing hunters) every season in the Seventh District," says a State Police spokesperson. "And age isn’t necessarily a factor in them." In this case, the hunter's wife heard him fire a volley of shots into the air, his signal that he was lost, and she summoned help. The hunter was later discharged from a hospital in good condition. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

