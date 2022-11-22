The Queen of Goldfish Is Caught

If you were wowed by headlines about a 9-pound goldfish caught in South Carolina, you'll be stunned by what's come out of a lake in France. Andy Hackett was on a fishing trip with friends when he pulled up a massive goldfish weighing 67 pounds, or as much as a large dog. As will be no surprise, it's thought to be among the largest goldfish ever captured. It's the second-largest leather carp-koi hybrid ever caught, per the Guardian. Dubbed the Carrot because of its bright orange appearance, the fish was deposited at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne 20 years ago and has become famous for its size in the time since. "It has grown and grown but it doesn't often come out," fishery manager Jason Cowler tells Sky News.

"I always knew the Carrot was in there but never thought I would catch it," says Hackett, a 42-year-old Englishman from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, per the Guardian. "I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange." It took 25 minutes to reel in the giant, who is 30 pounds heavier "than what was previously considered to be the world's biggest goldfish, caught by Jason Fugate in Minnesota in 2019," per People. "It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck," says Hackett. After the fish was weighed and photographed, Hackett released it back into the lake. (Read more goldfish stories.)