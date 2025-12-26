Another Piece of Ammo for Lovers of Dark Chocolate

A compound called theobromine is linked to slower cellular aging
Posted Dec 26, 2025 11:20 AM CST
Compound in Dark Chocolate Linked to Slower Aging
Fans of dark chocolate and coffee are getting a modest scientific nod—but not a free pass—to enjoy their habit. A study in the journal Aging out of King's College London reports that people with higher blood levels of theobromine, a caffeine-related compound most concentrated in cocoa and present in smaller amounts in coffee and tea, showed signs of slower cellular aging, reports Medical News Today. As with all such studies, there are plenty of warnings about reading too much into it, but as one dietitian not involved in the research tells the Washington Post, "It's a great reason to not feel bad about having an ounce of dark chocolate today."

  • Researchers analyzed blood and DNA from about 1,670 adults in the UK and Germany, average age 60, and found that more theobromine in the bloodstream was linked to a slightly slower "pace of aging" as measured by DNA methylation markers, per the Post. When they checked other cocoa components, including caffeine, the association held only for theobromine.
  • The findings, however, come with major caveats. The study is observational and based on a single snapshot in time, so it cannot show that theobromine slows aging or indicate how much chocolate or coffee—if any—would be needed for a benefit. The researchers also did not rigorously track chocolate intake or type, leaving open the possibility that theobromine is standing in for other factors in people's diets or lifestyles. Also note that theobromine is toxic at extremely high doses.

  • For those inclined to reach for a bar, dietitians suggest choosing dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa, and has cocoa listed first on the label with few other ingredients. If it says "Dutch-processed," that is less than ideal, because it can strip away polyphenols. They also warn about sugar, saturated fat, and potential heavy metals such as cadmium and lead, particularly for pregnant people and children.

