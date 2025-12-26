Another Piece of Ammo for Lovers of Dark Chocolate

Fans of dark chocolate and coffee are getting a modest scientific nod—but not a free pass—to enjoy their habit. A study in the journal Aging out of King's College London reports that people with higher blood levels of theobromine, a caffeine-related compound most concentrated in cocoa and present in smaller amounts in coffee and tea, showed signs of slower cellular aging, reports Medical News Today. As with all such studies, there are plenty of warnings about reading too much into it, but as one dietitian not involved in the research tells the Washington Post, "It's a great reason to not feel bad about having an ounce of dark chocolate today."