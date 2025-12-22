World's Largest Nuclear Plant Is Set to Come Back Online

The final barrier to restarting the world's largest nuclear plant has fallen in Japan. Lawmakers in Niigata Prefecture on Monday gave the green light to resuming operations at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility, nearly 15 years after the Fukushima meltdown led to 54 reactors being put on ice throughout Japan. The plant, which sits about 135 miles northwest of Tokyo, would be the first to be run by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) since the company's Fukushima plant became shorthand for nuclear disaster in 2011. TEPCO has a possible target date of Jan. 20 for bringing the first of seven reactors back, per public broadcaster NHK.

Outside the assembly building, roughly 300 demonstrators—many older residents and Fukushima evacuees—rallied with "No Nukes" placards and sharp questions. "Is TEPCO qualified to run Kashiwazaki-Kariwa?" one protester asked over a loudspeaker, drawing a unified "No!" from the crowd. Their skepticism reflects wider sentiment: an October prefectural survey found 60% of residents felt restart conditions had not been met and nearly 70% were uneasy about TEPCO at the helm, reports the Japan Times.

TEPCO has tried to shore up support, promising to invest about $641 million in Niigata over the next decade and vowing to "never repeat such an accident," Reuters reports. The company cites new seawalls and watertight doors that allow for "stronger protection against tsunamis," as well as mobile generators and more fire trucks on standby for "cooling support" in an emergency."

The Japan Times notes that of Japan's 33 reactors that remain operational, 14 have been restarted, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports restarts as a way to cut dependence on costly imported fossil fuels that still generate 60% to 70% of Japan's electricity. One Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactor alone could lift power supply to the Tokyo area by about 2%, according to the industry ministry.