Colbert, Fallon Mock Biden's Happy Birthday Gaffe

President Biden appeared to forget the name of Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter-in-law when he tried to sing Happy Birthday to her during an event Monday—and that's not the kind of gaffe that goes unnoticed by late-night hosts. In a speech to the National Action Network's Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, the president noted that it was also the birthday of Arndrea Waters King, wife of Martin Luther King III. "Well look, my wife has a rule in my family, when it is someone's birthday you sing Happy Birthday to them," he said, but he mumbled something that sounded like "Valen" when it was time to sing her name, Fox reports. A video clip of the gaffe has been viewed almost 3 million times on Twitter.

"People are accusing him of forgetting her name,” Stephen Colbert said in his Monday night monologue, per the New York Times. "That’s not fair—he clearly never knew her name." Jimmy Fallon said, "First rule: Don’t start singing Happy Birthday unless you know the person’s name." He added, "Rookie move, Joe. Every singer knows that when you forget the lyric, that’s when you point the mic towards the crowd." Colbert also weighed in on the finding of classified documents at Biden's Delaware home. "This might not even be the end, because sources say there are multiple additional spots that could be searched and it’s possible additional documents could still be found," he said. "Well, if this goes on till the spring, they can kill two birds and combine the search with the White House Easter egg hunt." (Read more President Biden stories.)