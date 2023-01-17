Brian Walshe to Be Charged With His Wife's Murder

Eleven days after his arrest on the charge of misleading a police investigation comes a new charge for Brian Walshe: murder. WCVB reports Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey filed upgraded charges Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Walshe's wife Ana. The Cohasset, Massachusetts, woman was last seen on New Year's Day and was reported missing Jan. 4. During his arraignment on the original charge, prosecutors said Brian Walshe visited a Home Depot the day after she was last sighted and purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies and tarps there. That purchase prompted a search of the couple's home, where blood and a damaged, bloody knife were allegedly found in the basement. No body has been recovered.

CNN reports the 47-year-old pleaded not guilty last week to misleading investigators; he has been in custody since. In a statement cited by Fox News, the DA announced "the issuance of a murder warrant in the death of Ana Walshe, 39 ... the arraignment may be as soon as 9am tomorrow dependent on defense attorney availability." The couple's three children, ages 2 to 6, are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. (Read more on the case here.)