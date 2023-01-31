Bolsonaro Asks to Stay Awhile

With investigations waiting for him at home, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has asked to stay in the US for at least another six months. Bolsonaro flew to Florida in late December, after delivering a farewell address to the nation but before his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took office. Since then, he's been staying at a home near Disney World in Orlando, Politico reports, where fans have gathered outside with food or for selfies. Bolsonaro is in the US on an A-1 diplomatic visa, per the Financial Times, which is intended for heads of state and diplomats. It expires after 30 days. He's applying for a six-month tourist visa, per CNN.

Those who are not fans include Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro, who pressed the Biden administration to expel Bolsonaro. Dozens of House members wrote to President Biden asking that he keep Bolsonaro from finding asylum in the US. Among the investigations of the former president begun in Brazil is one into whether he encouraged his backers to storm government buildings after he left. The lawyer handling his visa application told the BBC that Bolsonaro has "devoted 34 years of his life to public service" and wants "to take some time off." (Read more Jair Bolsonaro stories.)