Bomb Threat Halts Alex Murdaugh Trial

The Alex Murdaugh murder trial—which some are calling the "trial of the century," at least in South Carolina—was interrupted by a bomb threat Wednesday. "We have to evacuate the building at this time," the judge told a courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse around 12;30pm. "We'll be in recess until we discover what's going on." The announcement was made just after a witness had been sworn in, NBC reports. Spectators said Murdaugh and his family were rushed out of the courthouse. The building was searched and people started returning to the courtroom around 2:30, with his paralegal testifying about the anger and betrayal she felt when she realized he had been stealing millions from clients, reports the AP.

The Greenville News reports Annette Griswold was also the fourth witness to positively identify Murdaugh's voice in the background of a cell phone video taken by son Paul as little as 10 minutes before Paul was shot dead. Murdaugh, 54, has been on trial since Jan. 23. He is accused of murdering wife Margaret, 52, and 22-year-old Paul in June 2021. As for the bomb threat, South Carolina attorney Justin Bamberg tells Fox News that the "biggest question is what impact would something like this have on the jury." He says jurors might now try to get off the case, fearing their lives are in danger. Bamberg says he suspects that a "random" person called in the threat. "My gut instinct would be that it’s not someone tied to the case just because that would be astronomically stupid," he says. (Read more Alex Murdaugh stories.)