Madonna Responds to Quips About Her Face

In what Entertainment Weekly calls "an impassioned Instagram post," Madonna took to social media Tuesday to slap down criticism of her face. Those rumblings were tied to her appearance at the Grammys, and if you somehow missed it, a quick glance at this Page Six article titled "Fans 'so confused' by Madonna's 'new face'" will get you up to speed. At the show, the 64-year-old introduced a performance of "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. In her post, Madonna notes it was a "history making moment," as Petras is the first trans woman to perform at the awards ceremony (historic moment No. 2 came later, when Petras won a Grammy). But all eyes were elsewhere, Madonna wrote.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech ... Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!! ... Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in," she wrote. "A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

And she advised everyone to expect more of the same. "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she wrote. "In the words of Beyonce ' You-won’t break my soul', I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life." (Read more Madonna stories.)