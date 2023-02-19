Aneurysm Leaves Actor in Critical Condition

Tom Sizemore, an actor whose film roles include Sgt. Mike Horvath in Saving Private Ryan, is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm. "His family is aware and waiting for updates," said Charles Lago, a spokesman for the actor, CNN reports. Sizemore was found at his home in Los Angeles, collapsed, about 2am Sunday, per the Hollywood Reporter. "It's a wait-and-see situation," Lago said.

The actor has a history of criminal drug abuse and domestic violence convictions and allegations, per Yahoo Entertainment, that have at times overshadowed his acting career. In 2017, Sizemore recounted living in his car and squatting for a two-year period during the worst of his drug addiction. He said he asked actor Jack Nicholson for financial help—in the amount of a $10 million loan. Nicholson declined, he said. (Read more Tom Sizemore stories.)