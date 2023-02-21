This Week's Weather Will Be Wild Across US

If you have travel plans anywhere in the US this week, prepare for chaos. The National Weather Service issued a blanket warning on Monday: "A massive winter storm is expected to impact much of the US this week with a variety of hazards." As in, blizzards, sleet, freezing rain, dangerous winds, thunderstorms, and, weirdly, both record high and record low temperatures.

The storm already is underway in the Northwest, and it's expected to move east into the central US through Tuesday and Wednesday. The Washington Post reports that 17 million people in the West are under some kind of weather alert. The progression: For details (including maps) on how the storm is expected to play out, see Weather.com, which has day-by-day forecasts. By Thursday, for example, the storm will have dumped lots of snow and ice on the Northeast, though New York City may avoid the brunt of it. Upstate New York and into Vermont, however, might get 6 inches or so.