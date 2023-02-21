85-Year-Old Walking Her Dog Is Killed by Alligator

At some points, it reportedly took at least six people to wrangle an alligator that killed an elderly Florida woman on Monday, per CBS News. The 85-year-old woman was walking her dog in her Fort Pierce, Florida, retirement community when a 10-foot alligator exited the water. Spanish Lakes Fairways residents tell WPTV the gator went for the woman's dog, and that the woman tried to free her pet and somehow became the victim instead.

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement. The trapper described it as "a fight. ... [We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time." The dog survived. (Elsewhere, a "lethargic" alligator was removed from a New York City lake.)