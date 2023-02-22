No Survivors Found After Plane Carrying 5 Crashes

No survivors were found after a twin-engine plane carrying five people crashed Wednesday following takeoff from Clinton National Airport in Little Rock. Search teams were looking for bodies in a recovery operation, KARK reports. The Beech BE20 went down within a mile of the airport, Sheriff's Lt. Cody Burk said. A meteorologist reported there were wind gusts topping 40mph in the area at the time; weather conditions were hampering the recovery effort.

FAA teams and Arkansas agencies are at the site, and crews from the National Transportation Safety Board were on their way to investigate. The plane, which crashed near a 3M manufacturing plant, was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio. Burk said the plane did not appear to be a commercial aircraft, per NBC News. (Read more plane crash stories.)