Trump: Kim Jong Un Is 'Not Happy With the US'

Former president complains that N. Korea leader 'feels threatened'
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2023 4:06 PM CST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.   (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump does not approve of his successor's handling of North (and South) Korea. "Kim Jung Un [sic] of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as President, is not happy with the U.S. and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together," Trump wrote on social media late Tuesday. He continued: "He feels threatened. Even I would constantly complain that South Korea pays us very little to do these extremely expensive and provocative drills. It’s really ridiculous. We have 35,000 in jeopardy soldiers there, I had a deal for full payment to us, $Billions, and Biden gave it away. Such a shame!!!"

As Business Insider notes, "In recent weeks tensions have escalated between North Korea and South Korea ... amid a series of provocations by Kim." Those include a weekend ICBM missile launch, which resulted in the military exercises that Trump is objecting to. (Trump has a new GOP opponent as of Wednesday.)

