DeSantis Makes First Comment on Trump Case

Gov. Ron DeSantis uttered his first public reaction to the possible indictment of Florida resident and former President Donald Trump on Monday, taking swipes at both sides. Asked about the case, and whether he might be involved in any extradition to New York, DeSantis deflected, the New York Times reports, saying he doesn't know what will happen. Then he added, "But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor." Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, received indirect financial support in 2021 race from George Soros, a billionaire who regularly donates to Democratic candidates and causes and regularly is criticized by Republicans.

"Like other Soros-funded prosecutors," the Florida governor said, "they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety." Then he added commentary on the root of the case: payments made to Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump. "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair," DeSantis said. "I just, I can't speak to that." His comments did not go unnoticed by Trump, his rival for the Republican Party's affections, per the Hill.

"Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known," Trump posted on Truth Social later in the day. "I'm sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do." The former president and his supporters had been pressuring DeSantis to take a stand on the Trump case.

