Bruce Willis' Wife Says Grief Was Strong on His Birthday

Sunday was Bruce Willis' 68th birthday, and the retired actor got a lot of love from his family. Ex-wife Demi Moore posted a video on Instagram Sunday showing Willis celebrating with Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis, and his five daughters, along with other family members, per the Hollywood Reporter. They sang "Happy Birthday" before Willis blew out the candles on a birthday pie. "So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family," Moore wrote. "Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes—we all feel them." Rumer Willis, one of Willis' three children with Moore, also shared the video, saying "Happy Birthday Daddio," People reports.

Rumer, who is pregnant with her first child, also shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing herself cuddling up to her father. Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate, last spring. In February, his family said he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The condition affects his behavior as well as his ability to speak, and there is no treatment that can slow down the symptoms, the BBC reports. In an Instagram post Sunday, Emma Heming Willis said it was one of the days when the "grief and sadness" were especially strong. She is the mother of Willis' youngest two daughters, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn.

In the video she shared, Heming Willis said she had been crying that morning as she compiled footage of Willis for an Instagram reel. "People always tell me ... 'You're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was," she said, per the Los Angeles Times. "I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives we have to put our big-girl panties on and get to it, and that's what I’m doing," she said. "But I do have times of sadness every day—grief every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday." In the caption, she wrote: "But the silver lining or the flip side is that I’m so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family." (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)