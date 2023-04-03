New York City Braces for Trump's Arrival

With Donald Trump expected to arrive at his New York City abode in Trump Tower sometime Monday, the day before he is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom, the city is preparing for potential mayhem. There are expected to be both protests and celebrations, a massive media presence, and a police presence described by the New York Times as "all hands on deck." Trump confirmed on Truth Social that he will leave Mar-a-Lago at noon local time Monday, Fox News reports, though his exact arrival time in New York is not yet clear. He'll likely be fingerprinted Tuesday, and might have a photo taken. He says he'll be back in Florida Tuesday night to give a prime-time address from Mar-a-Lago.

No major threats related to Trump's arraignment have been reported, but the New York Police Department is warning officers to be on call and the Secret Service is planning the best routes to get Trump into and out of the courthouse with no problems. Traffic closures, barricades, and law enforcement patrols are expected to largely shut the area down as the arraignment looms, and the whole building will be cleared and inspected for security before Trump arrives. All other trials have been adjourned for the day. Among those who plan to join Trump supporters in the city to rally for the former POTUS? Marjorie Taylor Greene, Axios reports. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)