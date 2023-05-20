US /
In New Ranking, This Is the Best Place to Live in US

'US News & World Report' ranks 150 metro areas, and Green Bay is tops
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 20, 2023 3:30 PM CDT
In New Ranking, This Is the Best Place to Live in US
Green Bay on a winter night.   (Getty / ImagesbyK)

US News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the best places to live in the US, and this year Green Bay comes out on top. The list pulls in data on everything from the weather to the cost of living to things to do. So why Green Bay? It's "the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel," according to a separate breakdown of the cities. Most know it for its football, but the city "boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses," making it a nice spot for all ages. The top 10:

  1. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  2. Huntsville, Alabama
  3. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. Sarasota, Florida
  6. Naples, Florida
  7. Portland, Maine
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  10. Fayetteville, Arkansas
