In New Ranking, This Is the Best Place to Live in US

US News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the best places to live in the US, and this year Green Bay comes out on top. The list pulls in data on everything from the weather to the cost of living to things to do. So why Green Bay? It's "the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel," according to a separate breakdown of the cities. Most know it for its football, but the city "boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses," making it a nice spot for all ages. The top 10:
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
- Boulder, Colorado
- Sarasota, Florida
- Naples, Florida
- Portland, Maine
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
