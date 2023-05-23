Mother Reports Teen Daughter After Grisly Find in Trash

It's a brutal story out of Cleveland: A woman called police to report finding the bodies of twin newborns in a garbage can, reports Cleveland.com. What's more, she also told police that it was her own 16-year-old daughter who'd given birth to the twins days earlier before placing them in the garbage. Authorities haven't yet revealed what caused the babies' deaths, reports NBC News. They have, however, arrested the 16-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, she hadn't been charged, but homicide detectives are investigating. Formal charges are expected to be filed this week in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, per FOX 8. The teen's mother told police the family had no idea the girl was pregnant, and NBC reports that the police log suggests the teen herself didn't know, either. She "threw the babies in the garbage," the woman told a 911 dispatcher. (Read more Cleveland stories.)