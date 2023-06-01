At Home in Spain, Heard Says, 'I Move On'

Amber Heard not only assured reporters in a brief sidewalk interview in Madrid that she enjoys living there, she did it in perfect Spanish. The actress moved to Spain at some point after her legal battle with Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, ended last year, per People. A TikTok video uploaded last month shows reporters asking Heard how she likes living in Spain. "I love Spain so much," she answers. Asked if she plans to stay, Heard said she hopes to, saying, "Yes, yes, I love living here."

As she started to break away to enter a building, Heard received one more question from a camera operator, per ETOnline. "Do you have film projects?" he asks in the video. "Oh yeah," the actress says. "I move on. That's life." Heard thanked the crew as she left after what appears to be the first interview she's granted since moving. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)