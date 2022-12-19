There won't be another trial with Amber Heard and Johnny Depp squaring off. The 36-year-old Heard announced on Instagram Monday that she'd made the "very difficult" decision to settle the defamation case brought by her ex-husband, reports NBC News. No terms were disclosed. Earlier this year, a jury awarded Depp $15 million over his claim that Heard hurt his reputation with a newspaper op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. The same jury awarded Heard $2 million as part of a countersuit. She was on track to appeal the verdict against her before Monday's settlement.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," wrote Heard, per Variety. "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward." She added: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward." Depp hadn't yet commented on the settlement as of Monday morning. The two were married for two years before they divorced in 2017. (Read more Amber Heard stories.)