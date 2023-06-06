Harry Takes the Stand in London: Big Moments

Prince Harry made a little history in London on Tuesday: He became the first prominent member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century, notes the New York Times. Harry is on the stand testifying against a tabloid publisher, the Mirror Group, he accuses of hacking his phone years ago to get his voicemails, mostly from 1991 to 2011, per the Guardian. Some of the early moments of his testimony and his witness statement:

"I remember on multiple occasions hearing a voicemail for the first time that wasn’t new—I would simply put it down to perhaps a technical glitch ... or even just having too many drinks the night before and having forgotten that I’d listened to it," he said, per the BBC. Other times, the voicemail symbol would disappear before he listened to it, or people wouldn't get voicemails he sent them.

"It created a huge amount of paranoia in my relationships. I would become immediately suspicious of anyone that was named in a story about me. ... "I felt that I couldn’t trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me especially at such a young age."