How Sex on the Juno Set Helped Elliot Page

Elliot Page found his breakout role in 2007's Juno and nearly quit show business as a result. Under the media's gaze, the Canadian actor was "made to feel that I was inadequate, erroneous, the little queer who needed to be tucked away," the 36-year-old writes in Pageboy, a new memoir from perhaps the most famous transgender man in the world, arriving at a time when anti-trans sentiment is surging. More:



Page "brings to life the visceral sense of gender dysphoria, or at least one type of dysphoria: the sense that your body is betraying you," in what turns out to be a "brutally honest memoir," writes Gina Chua at the New York Times. Societal pressures: The memoir "slips back and forth among different decades," conveying "honest disorientation" as Page "charts the tremendous emotional and psychological effort it took for him to confront suffocating social messaging about gender and sexuality," writes Brandon Tensley at the Washington Post.

It would be years before Page came out as gay in 2014. "I felt like a huge weight lifted, immediately, like overnight, because that really was just so challenging and insufferable, being as closeted as I was, and for as long as I was," Page tells NPR. Page writes of having a relationship with actor Kate Mara soon after coming out as gay. Though Mara was dating Max Minghella at the time, she reportedly fell for Page, too. "It was a time of exploration and also heartbreak," Page tells People.