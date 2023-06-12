In Video, Soldier Who Fainted Tries to Keep Playing Trombone

As soldiers rehearsed in London Saturday for King Charles' upcoming birthday parade, one of them fainted—but got back up and tried to continue playing the trombone. He was soon escorted away to get checked out, People reports. The Massed Bands of the Household Division will perform next weekend at the birthday celebration, which is known as Trooping the Colour, and the BBC reports several soldiers fainted while rehearsing as London was experiencing "sweltering" temperatures. Fox News reports at least three fainted while wearing "woolen tunics and slacks and bearskin hats" on the hottest day London has had so far this year.

"A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W," Prince William, who attended the rehearsal in full military regalia himself, tweeted afterward, later adding, "The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions." (Read more London stories.)