Trump's Ex-Assistant Says She Kept Daniels' Contact Info

By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 26, 2024 5:15 PM CDT
Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court on Friday in New York.   (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)

After David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, wrapped up his fourth day of testimony Friday in Donald Trump's hush-money trial, prosecutors called the defendant's longtime executive assistant to the stand. Rhona Graff provided only brief testimony, the AP reports. Gary Farro, Michael Cohen's former banker, then began his testimony and will continue it Tuesday when the trial resumes. Trump first grimaced at reporters as he walked out of the courtroom after adjournment, per the New York Times, then glared. Here's what the day's final witnesses said:

  • Rhona Graff: Her former boss' gatekeeper at the Trump Organization, Graff testified that she maintained contact information for Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, per CNN; Trump denies any involvement with either woman. Graff also told the court that she saw Daniels once at Trump's offices in Trump Tower. She drew a smile from Trump in court when she spoke fondly of her 34 years in the Trump Organization, where her desk was just outside Trump's office. Trump appeared to reach out to Graff with his hand as she was led away from the witness stand and say something to her, per the AP. Graff testified that she didn't want to be in court and that the Trump Organization is paying her lawyers.
  • Gary Farro: The banker detailed the process of helping Cohen, Trump's former attorney, create an account for his limited liability company. He said Cohen was assigned to him at First Republic Bank and testified about the banking arrangements made to pay $130,000 to Daniels. Farro said Cohen valued secrecy, especially around the time the payment to Daniels was made in October 2016. Farro said the LLC was set up to handle the purchase of Karen McDougal's story rights from American Media, though the deal didn't go through. Republic told him he was chosen to work with Cohen partly because of his "ability to handle individuals that may be a little challenging," Farro said. "Frankly, I didn't find him that difficult."
