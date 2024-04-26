Trump's Ex-Assistant Says She Kept Daniels' Contact Info

After David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, wrapped up his fourth day of testimony Friday in Donald Trump's hush-money trial, prosecutors called the defendant's longtime executive assistant to the stand. Rhona Graff provided only brief testimony, the AP reports. Gary Farro, Michael Cohen's former banker, then began his testimony and will continue it Tuesday when the trial resumes. Trump first grimaced at reporters as he walked out of the courtroom after adjournment, per the New York Times, then glared. Here's what the day's final witnesses said: