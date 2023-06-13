Trump Threatens Bidens With Special Prosecutor

Ahead of his appearance in court on Tuesday, Donald Trump on Monday threatened the current president with using the federal government "to go after" him and his family. Trump announced his plans, if again elected president, in an all-caps post on Truth Social, the Hill reports, writing: "I will appoint a real special 'prosecutor' to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!"

Using the Justice Department as a weapon is one of the accusations Trump and his allies have made against President Biden. Trump prefaced the threat with "Now that the ‘seal’ is broken." He attacked one of his attorneys general on a radio show, after William Barr said that if even half of the indictment is true, Trump is "toast." In response, the former president said that the man he once picked to run the Justice Department is "a gutless pig," per the Independent. Trump traveled from New Jersey to Miami on Monday, arriving about 3pm. He's due in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET Tuesday. (Read more Mar-a-Lago indictment stories.)