Big Question in Miami: Will Tuesday Be Violent?

Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET Tuesday over his unprecedented federal indictment. The former president himself called for protests over the weekend in an interview with longtime ally Roger Stone—"our country has to protest," he declared, per Rolling Stone. The question is whether things will turn ugly, with the Washington Post taking note of "escalating violent rhetoric" in pro-Trump forums online. The local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys was believed to be planning a rally outside the courthouse on Tuesday, and other prominent Trump supporters were using war analogies to describe the latest developments, notes the New York Times.

One example in wide circulation is the address by Kari Lake to the GOP state convention in Georgia over the weekend, where she warned: "If you want to get to President Trump, you're going to have to go through me and ... 75 million Americans just like me. And ... most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA." She added, per Vice, "We're at war, people—we're at war." Another Trump defender, Rep. Andy Biggs, tweeted: “We have now reached a war phase. Eye for an eye."

Darker examples abound, not only in far-right forums but on conservative radio shows and podcasts, notes the Times, which cites the example of one such guest talking about his desire to kill Gen. Mark A. Milley, chair of the Joint Chief of Staffs. Local and federal law enforcement are ramping up preparations in the meantime. The Post reports that Miami police officers have been forbidden to take Tuesday off, and plainclothes officers have been ordered to wear uniforms in case they're called in to help things civil. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)