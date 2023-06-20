Wild Lawsuit Accuses NC House Speaker of NSFW Acts

A lawsuit filed against the North Carolina speaker of the House has some pretty wild allegations. Tim Moore is accused of engaging in an affair with a former Apex City councilman's wife as well as engaging in group sex with people wanting to curry political favor with him, WSOC-TV reports. The former city councilman who filed the lawsuit, Scott Riley Lassiter, says he heard rumors of his wife's affair with the House speaker and then discovered them together, and that when confronted (he says he confronted Moore at a Biscuitville in Raleigh on the day after Christmas last year) they both confessed to a multi-year affair. Lassiter is suing for alienation of affection, accusing Moore of destroying his marriage, which has since broken up, WRAL reports. He is seeking $200,000.

Lassiter says that his wife, who had known Moore for years due to her job in the state government, told him "she had engaged in sexual activity with Defendant Tim Moore (including group sex with other individuals seeking Tim Moore’s political favor), and that she feared ending the relationship with [Moore] would result in losing her job," per the lawsuit. The suit also accuses Moore of having a camera installed on Lassiter's property in an attempt to dig up dirt on Lassiter to convince Lassiter not to file a legal claim against him. Both Lassiter's estranged wife and Moore himself deny the claims, which Moore described as "baseless." Lassiter's ex says they've been separated for years, their marriage was a "nightmare," and that he "has serious mental health and substance abuse issues, which I can only assume led him to file this outrageous and defamatory suit." (Read more North Carolina stories.)